Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi had opposed quota for SCs, STs: BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

Mumbai: The leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar’s ignorance about the history was exposed when he claimed that first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had opposed political reservation to SCs and STs during the round-table meeting of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Darekar was speaking in the Upper House on the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

The bill was ratified by both the legislative assembly and the council in a special one-day session on Wednesday.

"At the time of the constituent assembly meeting, Babasaheb Ambedkar (architect of the Constitution) had moved a proposal to reserve some electoral constituencies for the SC and ST communities, but Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had oppos­ed it,” Darekar said.

His comments caused a furore in Upper House with MLCs Kapil Patil and Congress leader Sharad Ranpise raising the objection.

“Darekar has used the same reference material which was used by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, but he has distorted the facts. He should take his words back," Kapil Patil demanded.

Darekar, however, stuck to his words, drawing an angry reaction from the Congress, which is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation.

Amid din, council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar adjourned the House for 15 minutes. He lat­er assured the MLAs of looking in­­to the details and removing “in­accurate references” if needed.