Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying | FPJ

Mumbai: Twenty experts from Japan Railway Technical Services (JARTS) are imparting high-speed rail (HSR) track laying training to 1,000 Indian engineers and technicians for the T-2 237km Vapi-Vadodara package of Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor. For the project, a ballastless slab track system with a longer life cycle and easy maintainability is being used.

Officials said only trained and certified engineers/technicians will work at track construction sites and also help in transfer of Japanese Shinkansen HSR technology.

15 courses to be covered

JARTS has been nominated by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that is funding the project. Fifteen different courses will cover track work, training for site managers, track slab manufacturing, reinforced concrete track-bed construction, to name a few. A training facility with three trail lines has been specially created at the depot in Surat.

Tracks are clearly the most important component of the HSR system and need to be laid with a high degree of precision, which Shinkansen offers.

“This is a golden opportunity for Indian engineers and technicians to learn Japanese high speed rail track slab system technology. In this project, more than 1000 Indian engineers and technicians will be trained by 20 Japanese experts,” Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director (NHSRCL)