 Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJapanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying

Officials said only trained and certified engineers/technicians will work at track construction sites and also help in transfer of Japanese Shinkansen HSR technology.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying | FPJ

Mumbai: Twenty experts from Japan Railway Technical Services (JARTS) are imparting high-speed rail (HSR) track laying training to 1,000 Indian engineers and technicians for the T-2 237km Vapi-Vadodara package of Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor. For the project, a ballastless slab track system with a longer life cycle and easy maintainability is being used.

Officials said only trained and certified engineers/technicians will work at track construction sites and also help in transfer of Japanese Shinkansen HSR technology.

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying | FPJ

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying | FPJ

Read Also
Mumbai: 30% progress achieved in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, says NHSRCL
article-image

15 courses to be covered

JARTS has been nominated by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that is funding the project. Fifteen different courses will cover track work, training for site managers, track slab manufacturing, reinforced concrete track-bed construction, to name a few. A training facility with three trail lines has been specially created at the depot in Surat.  

Tracks are clearly the most important component of the HSR system and need to be laid with a high degree of precision, which Shinkansen offers.

“This is a golden opportunity for Indian engineers and technicians to learn Japanese high speed rail track slab system technology. In this project, more than 1000 Indian engineers and technicians will be trained by 20 Japanese experts,” Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director (NHSRCL)

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Afcons wins bid to construct 21 km underground tunnel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters use duplicate keys to illegally access locked motor coaches on local trains

Mumbai: Commuters use duplicate keys to illegally access locked motor coaches on local trains

Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body opens its first Urban Health and Wellness Centre on Maharashtra Day,...

Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body opens its first Urban Health and Wellness Centre on Maharashtra Day,...

Mumbai: Fire at shop in Md Ali road, no injuries reported; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire at shop in Md Ali road, no injuries reported; visuals surface

This AI-generated image shows gloomy reality of Mumbai in 2060

This AI-generated image shows gloomy reality of Mumbai in 2060

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying

Japanese experts training Indian engineers on high-speed rail track laying