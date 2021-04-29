Janhvi Kukreja murder: Accused Diya changed version on presence during incident, says Jhanvi’s mother

Mumbai: Pointing out contradictions in 19-year-old accused Diya Padalkar’s statements regarding her presence during the offense of murder of her childhood friend Jhanvi Kukreja on New Year’s eve, her mother has opposed her bail application.

The deceased’s mother Niddhi Kukreja filed her written arguments before a sessions court on Thursday. She states that the falsity of Padalkar’s case is reflected in her contradictory statements. She points out that at the time of opposing her custodial interrogation before a magistrate court, Padalkar’s advocate had told the court that she was present at the time of the incident and had tried to mediate or stop a fight between her co-accused and their common friend Shree Jogdhankar and the deceased Jhanvi.

“Thereafter the applicant has completely changed her version and denied being present at the time of the incident and concocts a story of getting hurt on her lip by slipping,” Jhanvi’s mother stated and said this was done to mislead the court.