Janata Janardhan my true God, says Aaditya Thackeray

Loha: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he wanted support from the youth, farmers and women to usher in “Shiv shahi” in Maharashtra.

Thackeray, who is likely to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls, was addressing a rally here in Nanded district as part of the second leg of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

“I have come here to win your hearts. Janata janardhan (supremacy of people in democracy) is my true god. This yatra is like a pilgrimage for me,” he said.

Stating that he wanted to re-establish Shiv shahi (welfare oriented governance as under Shivaji) in Maharashtra, Thackeray said, “I want to create a new Maharashtra with your support. I cannot do it alone.”