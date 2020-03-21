Janata Curfew: Kaali-peelis, autos to go off roads on Sunday

If you are planning to step out of your home on March 22 (Sunday), be ready for inconvenience if you are counting on using public transport because in response to PM Modi's call for a 'Janata curfew' on Thursday, autorickshaws and kaali-peeli taxis have decided to stay off the roads on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has said, buses will ply according to the scheduled time table of routes on this day. “Buses will operate as per the time table. The government has stated there will be no shutdown of transport services and we will stick to that,” said Manoj Varde, the BEST spokesperson. However, another senior official said, though buses will run on schedule, 15 per cent fewer buses will hit the roads. “There will be a 15 per cent cut in the number of buses that will be pressed into service on Sunday,” he said.

According to a press release issued by the ministry of railways, Government of India, only 25 per cent of trains will be operational on Sunday. Suburban train services in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Secunderabad will be reduced to bare minimum operations, only catering to essential travel requirements.

Passenger trains originating after midnight on March 22, will not be run while all long-distance trains originating between 4am and 10pm will be cancelled.

After Rajesh Tope, the state's Health Minister, urged the citizens to stay indoors to maintain social distancing, Mumbaikars have largely complied. Operators of both kaali-peelis and autos have stated business has hit drastically over the last week.