Jamestji Tata Was Proponent Of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Maha Governor Bais

Jamestji Tata Was Proponent Of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Governor Bais |

Mumbai: Jamsetji Tata was the proponent of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said as he inaugurated a one day seminar on the theme - Jamsetji Tata: The Unsung Hero of India's Freedom Struggle at Mumbai University here on Monday.

"Tata pioneered the industrialisation of India during the British era when it was very difficult to do so. He also contributed immensely in scientific education through institutions like the IISc, Benagluru. Looking at his contribution, one is bound to say that he was the first proponent of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Governor Bais said as he inaugurated the seminar jointly organized by the Vijnana Bhrati and the Mumbai University with support from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Anil Kakodkar, former Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and chairman of Vijnana Bharati Dr Shekhar Mande, vice chancellor of Mumbai University Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, pro vice chancellor Prof Ajay Bhamre and others were present at the moment.

Governor Bais paid rich tributes to Jamsetji Tata for laying the foundation stone of the Tata Group and helping create the Indian Institute of Science. Cautioning about the drastic changes brought by Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, the Governor called for bringing suitable changes in the education system to sync with the AI regime.

The Governor released the brochure of 'Vidyarthi Vidya Manthan' examination.

Various Dignitaries Attended The Event

Advisor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) Dr Shivaprasad Khened, CMD of UCP India BhalchandrSinh Raorane, Director of National Innovation Foundation Dr Arvind Ranade, innovator and trainer Shrinivas Sharangpani, former TIFR scientist Dr Sudhakar Agarkar and Superintendent at Ramkrishna Mission Hospital at Khar Swami Dayadeepananda spoke at the panel discussions moderated by Dr Chaitanya Giri.

Vice Chancellor of ICT-Mumbai Dr Aniruddha Pandit presided over the valedictory function where he emphasised the need to strengthen efforts to establish links between the old and the new science.