Jalna: Shopkeepers, bankers refuse to accept Rs 10 coins amid rumours of it being phased out

Several traders, shopkeepers and even bankers in Jalna in Maharashtra are reportedly refusing to accept Rs 10 coins amid rumours that they are likely to be phased out, some people tackling the issue said on Sunday.

Local social activist Sainath Chinadore said he had approached the collector seeking a solution.

"Due to rumours of it being phased out soon, bankers, traders etc are not accepting Rs 10 coins. The excuse they are giving is that there is no space to store them, or that it takes too much time to count," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohan Ingle, district president of Grahak Panchayat, a consumer rights body, said Rs 10 coins were legal tender and the district administration must intervene to dispel misinformation about them and also take action against those refusing to accept it.

ALSO READ Pune: 3 arrested over bid to leak MHADA recruitment exam papers

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 03:57 PM IST