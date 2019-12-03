Jalna passenger gets Rs 5,000 for bus without mobile charger

Jalna: A consumer court in Maharashtra's Jalna district has ordered a state-run bus depot to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to a passenger for not providing a mobile charging point and air-conditioning in the bus, despite advertising the facilities.

According to the complainant, Satish Ratanlal Dayama, he along with a friend boarded the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's 'Shivshahi' bus heading to Aurangabad from a depot here on July 12 this year.

As Dayama's mobile phone battery drained out, he asked the bus conductor to provide him a charging point in the vehicle. However, the complainant later found that the charging point and the air-conditioning of the bus were not working.

He then asked the bus conductor and driver to get him the complaint register, but they failed to provide it. The passenger then filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Forum, seeking compensation.