Jalna: Cops to take help from Tamil Nadu police for Ram temple idol theft

At least 10 idols were stolen from the temple in the village, which is the birthplace of the renowned saint Ramdas Samarth.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Jalna: The police in Maharashtra's Jalna will take the help of Tamil Nadu police to solve the theft of idols from a Ram temple in the district, a senior official said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, district superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde said they will seek help from the Tamil Nadu police to solve the theft that took place at the Ram temple in Jamb Samarth village in Ghansawangi tehsil on August 22.

At least 10 idols were stolen from the temple in the village, which is the birthplace of the renowned saint Ramdas Samarth.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu police's idol wing has been instrumental in pursuing smugglers of antiquities and returning stolen idols.

The police have scanned all phone calls made from mobile phones during the course of investigation, and have also searched wells and water bodies near the village, as it was suspected that the idols were thrown into water bodies, the official said.

Meanwhile, Dr Shinde said in order to bring more transparency to the functioning of the police force, a proposal has been made to install CCTV cameras in various parts of Jalna city.

"As per the proposal, Rs 1 crore would be spent for installing the cameras. This will help in improving surveillance and taking action against traffic violators. The cameras linked to CCTV control rooms will help in the detection of crimes," the SP said.

