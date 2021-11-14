e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

Jalna: Case against 9 for encroachment of Waqf land

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Police have registered a case against nine people on charges of alleged encroachment and leasing out of Waqf land without permission here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the nine accused, all residents of Partur town in Jalna district, allegedly encroached seven hectare land registered with the Maharashtra Waqf Board.

They made plots on it and allegedly leased out the land by making fake documents, the official said.

The district Waqf officer lodged a complaint at the Partur police station on Friday following which a case was registered against the nine persons under relevant provisions, he said.

