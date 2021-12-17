Jaitapur N-project new faultline: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt wants Centre to factor in local view, not proceed with it unilaterally

A day after the Centre's in-principle approval of six reactors of 1,650 mw each, for the 9,900 mw Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra, the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi's partners have adopted an aggressive stance, saying that the project cannot be imposed on the state, especially without taking views of the local population into consideration.

The MVA's partners have hinted that they will not allow the BJP-led government at the Centre to unilaterally take a decision and develop the project without considering their views and paying attention to local concerns.

The MVA's move comes close on the heels of the lack of any progress in the Rs 3 lakh crore refinery project in the Ratnagiri district due to strong opposition from the local population. Besides, the MVA is not in a mood to relent, as it is displeased with the Centre's move to shift the international finance centre from Mumbai to Gujarat; and the lack of decision on transfer of land in Kanjurmarg for the Metro III line.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat, said his party firmly stands with the locals who are opposed to the project. “Why do you require nuclear energy in Konkan when the Centre is promoting solar energy. Solar parks can be set up in Konkan,” he said.

On the other hand, NCP spokesman and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said development and new projects are required, but not without factoring in the local population. “The Centre cannot bulldoze any project without taking the local people into confidence. The Jaitapur project was brought by the UPA government, but had to be held back because of opposition from the local residents,” he recalled. The recent rollback of the three farm laws is an example of what happens when decisions are taken without consulting the stakeholders, Malik added.

Public works minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Chavan insisted that the role of local people is important in the Jaitapur Project. “According to locals, the project will damage the environment and mango and cashew orchards, as well as create rehabilitation problems,” he said.

The project was initiated by the State-run Nuclear Power Corporation (NPCIL) way back in 2010, but has been stuck despite the two agreements that were signed for supply of reactors in December 2010 and April 2015, respectively.

The project could not kick-start after the Fukushima nuclear accident and exit of Areva. Thereafter, the French Energy Major EDF, in April this year, declared that it has filed a binding offer to supply engineering studies and equipment to build six third generation European Pressurised Reactors (EPR) of 1,650 mw each to the NPCIL for the Jaitapur nuclear power project.

The binding techno-commercial offer to supply engineering studies and equipment for building six EPR made by EDF had led to commencement of discussions with NPCIL. EDF's final offer includes the detailed technical configuration of the reactors, taking into account information provided by NPCIL on the Jaitapur site conditions and the joint work done by the two organisations, the associated commercial terms and conditions for supplying engineering studies / equipment for the six reactors.

EDF will guarantee the performance of each reactor under specific conditions for a predefined period of time and also offer training for NPCIL's operating teams. In turn, NPCIL will be responsible for construction and commissioning of the reactors, and for obtaining all necessary permits and consents in India; including the certification of the EPR technology by the Indian safety regulator.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:46 PM IST