Jaish-ul-Hind, outfit behind Israel embassy blast, claims responsibility for placing explosive outside Antilia: Report

A little known outfit, Jaish-ul-Hind, has claimed responsibility for placing a car filled with explosive material near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday, reports said.

A suspicious vehicle with gelatin inside was found parked on Carmichael Road near "Antilia", police had said.

According to an India Today report, the outfit claimed responsibility in a Telegram message and also dared security agencies to catch them. It also demanded money on the form of bitcoin.

Reportedly, it was the same outfit that had claimed the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi last month.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had said that material found inside the vehicle was not an assembled explosive device.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh told newschannels that the vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.