Jaish-e-Mohammed recce of RSS office: Such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra, police are competent, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday while speaking about an alleged recce by Jaish-e-Mohammed at the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur said that such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra as the state police are competent.

"Such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra, the Police are competent," Patole said.

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that recce of vital installations in Maharashtra's Nagpur is a serious issue.

He hoped that the Maharashtra police and Central agencies will take the necessary steps to thwart any incident.

A case was registered on Thursday against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of "vital installations" in Nagpur.

Notably, the RSS headquarters falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station where the case was registered.

"I think this is a very serious issue. This kind of recce should be taken very seriously. I am confident that Central agencies and the state police will together take steps to avoid any incident," the Leader of Opposition told reporters at the Nagpur airport.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 03:19 PM IST