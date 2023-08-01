Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Slain ASI Tikaram Meena's Body Departed For His Native Place In Rajasthan With Full Honours

FPJ

An RPF team along with the body of slain ASI Tikaram Meena departed for his native place in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, by Paschim Express. The body was dispatched with full honours after a wreath-laying ceremony, which was held at Mumbai Central.

Wreath-laying ceremony held at Mumbai Central on Tuesday. |

A senior official said that jawans brought the body in a coffin draped in tricolour from the JJ Hospital and it was accorded full honours in presence of top RPF officials. The team accompanying the body will carry it all the way to Meena's native from the railway station.

As per a senior official, the western railway is likely offer a suitable job for Meena's 20-year-old son as per his qualifications.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)