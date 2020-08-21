Jain groups welcome SC order, but find difficulty in implementation

Mumbai: Various Jain Community organizations have welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing reopening of temples in Mumbai during Paryushana on August 22 and 23. However, they have cited hurdles in its implementation by the temple trustees.

The apex court has said that the entry of devotees will be restricted to five only at a time and 250 per day each on August 22 and 23. They say it will be impossible for temple trustees to manage in the event of crowding if devotees from the vicinity throng the temples.

Chetan Dedhia, Trustee and Secretary of Shree Mulund Shwetambar Murtipujak Jain Sangh told Free Press Journal, ‘’We as Jain would have been more happy if the judgement would have been applicable for all religious places. Limiting up to 5 devotees at a time and 250 per day would be difficult for trustees to decide as in each temple during Paryushana days thousands of devotees visit.’’ He further said controlling devotees might become difficult as all temples have been currently closed down and devotees are vying or dying to have a glimpse of God.

On the other hand, Dhiren Haria, Treasurer and Trustee of Kutchi Bhawan Shikharji said it would be difficult for temple trustees to select 250 amongst thousands of devotees. ‘’If devotees queue up during this Covid 19 pandemic it would be difficult for police authorities also to manage it,’’ he noted.

He opined that the interpretation of five devotees at a time has created some confusion ‘’We wish and pray that all religious laces should be opened for devotees,’’ he said.

Free Press Journal had reported on August 15 that various Jain organisations had responded to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray’s call to observe Paryusana from home because of a coronavirus pandemic.