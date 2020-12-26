Jail cop held for passing chits to gangster's aides for issuing threats to witness

Mumbai: The Charkop unit of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a jail police on Friday, deployed at the high security cell (Anda Cell) at the Arthur Road Central Jail for passing on the handwritten chits penned by notorious gangster Harish Mandvikar to his aides. Police found the links and made the arrest, following which he was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody till December 28.

Police said, Mandvikar, who is already serving a life sentence in the Arthur Road jail for murder, was passing chits to his henchmen and threatening a key witness who was to depose before the NDPS court against Sajid Electricwala, who is an undertrial prisoner for possession of contraband. Electricwala, the main accused, was arrested along with six others in 2015 after police raided a manufacturing unit in Lokhandwala, Andheri and seized 155 kilograms of raw and finished Mephedrone worth crores of rupees.

The deposition of key witnesses was underway when the Novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak halted all the proceedings in March this year, only to be resumed last month. One such witness was to depose on November 26, but was being issued threats to life and asking him to give false statements in favour of Electricwala by Sujit Padwalkar, who revealed that he was acting on the behest of Sachin Kolekar, an associate of notorious gangster Mandvikar.

During probe, it was revealed that Electricwala and Mandvikar hatched a conspiracy to threaten the witnesses and tamper with the court proceedings, following which the gangster sent out handwritten notes to his henchmen Kolekar through the jail police, who then sent the same the gangster's henchmen.

ATS Police said that they have now arrested all accused in connection to the case of threats being issued to a key witness in Electricwala's drug possession case.