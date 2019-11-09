'Jai Shri Ram': Aaditya Thackeray hails Ayodhya verdict

Earlier, while talking to news agency ANI in September, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking leaders to refrain from commenting on the Ram Temple issue while it is before the court, Thackeray said it is the common wish of the Shiv Sena and BJP that the temple is built in Ayodhya. On the Ram temple issue, Thackeray said it was the "common wish" of the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP that the temple is constructed at the place where Lord Ram was born.

The Supreme Court on Saturday gave the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus and asked the government to give alternate land to the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit. In the unanimous judgement, the five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.