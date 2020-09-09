Jagtap moves privilege motion against Ranaut

The Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets comparing Mumbai with PoK and thereby maligning the image of Mumbai and Maharashtra. In his motion, Jagtap said he has moved the motion against the actress for ‘’defaming’’ Mumbai.

The motion has been accepted by the Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar in the absence of the house committee. Nimbalkar told the Council that he will decide on it very soon.

The privilege motion against Kangana comes a day after the actress has been engaged in a verbal duel with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana had said she feared Mumbai Police more that the ‘’movie mafia.’’

Raut had asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai if she had compared the megapolis with PoK. ‘’If you (Kangana Ranaut) don't have faith in Mumbai police and administration, if you call our police mafia, then why do you stay here?" said Raut.

Kangana later hit back actor hit back at Raut saying he doesn’t represent the entire Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren’t Maharashtra,” Ranaut said in a video message.