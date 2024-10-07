'Jaadi Chaamdi': Maharashtra Congress Takes Musical Dig At Mahayuti Govt; Watch Video

Maharashtra Congress unit posts a video targetting Mahayuti govt and leaders ahead of assembly elections | X | INC Maharashtra

Mumbai: Ahead of assembly polls, Maharashtra Congress launched a video song attacking the Mahayuti government. Titled Jaadi Chaamdi, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the recent Marathi hit song Taambdi Chaamdi, the Congress has slammed the state government alleging corruptions in the state and betrayal by Ajit Pawar.

As Maharashtra awaits the announcement of poll dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections, political parties have started taking a dig against one another. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) released a theme song titled 'Gondhal Geet' last week, aimed at alerting citizens to the misgovernance of the current Mahayuti government, Maharashtra Congress has come up with a song titled ‘Jaadi Chaamdi’ taking a direct shot at the Mahayuti government.

The video song released on Monday morning, is a parody of the recent Marathi hit song ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’, which has been globally acclaimed. Through ‘Jaadi Chaamdi’, the Congress has taken a dig against the ruling Mahayuti alliance and alleged corruption by calling it “Bhrasht-Yuti”. The song’s title which literally means thick skin, alleged that those in government seem completely indifferent to the public's suffering.

The video also alleged Ajit Pawar of betraying the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Nationalist Congress Party and his uncle Sharad Pawar for money and power. The song highlights that youth unemployment, crimes against women, and industries fleeing from Maharashtra remain key issues affecting the public but the "Bhrasht-Yuti" are completely missing in action.

The video has been shared by Congress workers, members of parliament, members of legislative assembly as well as party workers of the NCP as well as Shiv Sena (UBT).