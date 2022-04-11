It's unfortunate that people in power promoted 'The Kashmir Files', Sharad Pawar attacks centre

It's unfortunate that people in power promoted The Kashmir Files, said NCP supremo,Sharad Pawar while addressing a press conference.

He said, "A man made a movie (The Kashmir Files) showing atrocities on Hindus. It depicted that majority always attacks the minority and when that majority is Muslim, the Hindu community gets insecure."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These remarks may spark another controversy in Maharashtra, as in last month also another NCP minister Jayant Patil's remark over 'The Kashmir Files' sparred controversy. He took a swipe at the opposition leader Devendra fadanvis of the BJP after many of its MLAs allegedly attended screening of 'The Kashmir Files' film while business was still being transacted in the Lower House.

The Water Resources Minister alleged in the Assembly that it seems watching the just released movie was more important for the BJP MLAs than discussing issues related to the state's development.

Hitting back at him, Devendra Fadnavis, asked if state minister Jayant Patil had any problem with BJP MLAs attending the screening of Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Jayant Patil had also said that the film is “boring after the interval” and that Fadnavis should ask the filmmaker to donate its earnings for constructing homes for the displaced Kashmir Pandits.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:54 AM IST