It's official: Mumbai's brief spell of winter is here

As cold winds swept the interiors of Maharashtra, minimum temperatures further dropped across the state on Tuesday morning. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature plunged below normal, at 16 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Before this, on December 7, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

A further drop in temperatures on Tuesday led to a pronounced nip in the air, while foggy conditions also prevailed, in parts of the city. The IMD said temperatures are likely to remain low in the city for the next couple of days.



The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius.



KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director-general (western region), said Mumbai’s short winter spell has finally arrived. “It is a routine weather phenomenon as temperatures usually drop during this time of the year. The temperatures will likely remain low for a couple of days ,” he said.



The air quality, which improved slightly on Monday, yet again deteriorated on Tuesday as temperatures dipped. The average air quality index (AQI) - a pollutant measuring indicator— was 183 (moderate), as per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Tuesday morning.



However, the AQI recorded in Navi Mumbai was 331 (very poor). Bandra-Kurla Complex had the worst air quality, with an AQI of 336, on Tuesday morning.