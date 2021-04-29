It’s official! Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till May 15

A day after the state cabinet’s approval, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday issued an order extending the lockdown until May 15. There were 63,309 new cases and 985 deaths recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, with the current caseload at 6,70,301.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said, “It is imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus as Maharashtra is continuing to be threatened with the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The government finds it necessary to continue enforcement of the current restrictions throughout the state beyond 7am on May 1 till 7am on May 15, to break the chain of transmission effectively.” He further added that the government had extended all the restrictions that had been imposed through its ‘Break the Chain’ orders issued on April 13 and April 21, along with all the additions and clarifications issued thereof till 7am on May 15.