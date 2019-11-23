Its all money game, ShivSena-Congress eye on Financial capital

New Delhi: After facing fierce slamming from the opposition on the political drama over Maharashtra government formation that unfold on Saturday morning, BJP came out with a new allegation that Shivsena- Congress got into a political alliance irrespective to the differences on ideology, just to seize the financial capital of the country to revive themselves financially. They just gone mindless, see their unparliamentarily language, on the thought of loosing state like Maharashtra and the financial capital, Mumbai, alleged senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad here at BJP HQ in New Delhi.

Accusing Shivsena for betraying BJP, their political ally for over 30 years, just for power, Prasad came with the poll maths to prove his point by explaining that in 2014 state assembly election, BJP contested on 260 seats and secured 28% vote share with victory on 47% seats. In year 2019, BJP limited itself only to 150 seats but successfully secured the 26% vote share and won 70% of seats. It’s our vote bank that actually transferred in support of Shivsena candidates, which made their tally impressive. So this way it’s the moral victory of BJP and thus why party had claimed over the Chief Minister portfolio, because though it’s a electoral victory of our political alliance, but we, BJP, had emerged as the single largest party.

Rejecting all allegations by the opposition on Governor’s role, party spokesperson defended with putting facts in chronological order that as the single largest party, we received the invitation first from the governor as per the procedure, same as SS-Cong-NCP received later, but since that day, they still failed to prove their claim. Prasad challenged opposition to bring the facts in public that do they still have any request pending before the governor on this matter? When they still struggling to present before the governor their strength even after many calls, when they still not having any request pending before the governor, then how come they raised questions on governor’s decision to invite us to form government.