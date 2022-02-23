'It's all a charade': After Nawab Malik's arrest, AAP calls out Shiv Sena and BJP for attacking each other and misusing agencies at their disposal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday called out Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attacking each other and misusing agencies at their disposal. This came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) on today arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The AAP in a release said it feels that Shiv Sena and the BJP are busy attacking each other and indulging in petty rivalry and misusing the agencies at their disposal. This is costing the state and is impacting the well-being of the citizenry, it added.

Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhai said the ED questioning top cops, bureaucrats and politicians is just a charade.

"We have just emerged, from the 3rd wave of Covid and there should be plans to restart the economy and rehabiliate those who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. Instead of doing that the only thing we see is a spectacle where all corruption is being exposed, without any firm action against corruption," she said.

"What is disappointing is that despite the BJP being in power in the Centre and having all its agency at its disposal and the MVA Govt being in power in the state and having their agency at disposal, hardly anyone goes to jail. They just make accusations against each other, but no 'Kirit Somaiya' or 'Sanjay Raut' ever goes to jail. There is just a charade of ED calling for questioning, and everybody be it the top cops, bureaucrats and the politicians, they all come and answer some questions and go away," she added.

Preeti Sharma Menon further said that this will continue to be the fate of Maharashtra until a "new govt comes to power which works for its people and not for the selfish agenda of the politicians who rule it".

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:39 PM IST