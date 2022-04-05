'It's a part of political vendetta and not democratic': Maharashtra Min Aaditya Thackeray after ED attaches Sanjay Raut's assets

Hours after the Enforecement Directorate attached properties of Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut striking a political furore in Maharashtra, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said it is a part of political vendetta.

"Whatever is happening is a part of political vendetta & not democratic," Aaditya Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut reacting on the ED actio pointed out that the ED action came on a day when the Mumbai Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of extortion against the central agency's officers.

Last month, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that some ED officers were running an extortion racket.

Raut said the ED's action is an act of vengeance and the agency's claim against him will fall flat.

The Shiv Sena leader also tweeted "Asatyamev Jayate" (lie has triumphed) after the action by the financial crimes probe agency.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed he was being targeted by the BJP, a former ally of the Shiv Sena, as he did not support efforts to bring down the MVA government in Maharashtra.

"Your (the BJP) government could not be formed because of me. Now I am not supporting you in bringing down the government. This is an attempt to pressurise me, but I will now be cowed," he added.

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug in adjoining Raigad district and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar area linked to Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe related to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' (old row tenements) in Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:34 PM IST