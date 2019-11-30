It was courtesy meet: Ajit Pawar plays down rendezvous with BJP MP Pratprao Chikhalikar

Ahead of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, BJP MP from Nanded Prataprao Chikhlikar met NCP leader Ajit Pawar. But now Ajit Pawar has said that it was ' just a courtesy meet' and 'no discussion on the floor test' was held between the two.
Ajit Pawar told news agency ANI, "It was just a courtesy meet, even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each other, no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house."
Ajit Pawar had rebelled against the party and took oath as deputy Chief Minister in the BJP government. He joined the BJP camp claiming the support of all 54 NCP MLAs. However, 51 party MLAs vowed allegiance to Sharad Pawar, and Ajit was left with just two MLAs supporting him. He resigned as deputy Chief Minister, leaving the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis no other option but to resign as CM. Ajit has returned to the NCP and his supporters now want to see him as deputy CM.
A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin Saturday. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House.
