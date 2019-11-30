It was courtesy meet: Ajit Pawar plays down rendezvous with BJP MP Pratprao Chikhalikar

Ahead of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, BJP MP from Nanded Prataprao Chikhlikar met NCP leader Ajit Pawar. But now Ajit Pawar has said that it was ' just a courtesy meet' and 'no discussion on the floor test' was held between the two.

Ajit Pawar told news agency ANI, "It was just a courtesy meet, even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each other, no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house."