IT raids in Mumbai & Delhi, Rs 1.4 crore cash seized

Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore in cash | Photo: Representative Image

The Income Tax department, on Tuesday, conducted a raid on a group engaged in agro and textile businesses and another group of entry operators. The Finance Ministry, in an official statement, said Rs 1.4 crore of unaccounted cash has been seized during the search operation.

In a statement, a total of 27 premises were covered during the search and seizure operation conducted on July 5, in Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

During the raid, a large number of incriminating evidences in the form of hard copy documents and digital data were found and seized. The statement said that most of the turnover of the listed companies of the main group was allegedly generated through circular trading.

Another group was found to be allegedly operating and controlling various concerns, including LLPs, companies, and proprietorships, through which accommodation for entry of sale and purchase of cut and polished diamonds as well as shares are given in the guise of genuine business.

The statement reads:

"Several instances of out-of-books payment to some stock brokers for unlawful purposes, have also been found. All such irregularities have been admitted by both, the promoter and the stock brokers. The group is also supported by a professional person, who is primarily engaged in providing accommodation entries to several other groups, in exchange of cash."

"The evidences also revealed that the group has generated huge amount of cash through claiming bogus purchases of various materials including packing material of more than Rs 100 crore. Moreover, the group has also indulged in unaccounted sales of agro and textile items over Rs 150 crore. Handwritten diaries containing cash transactions have also been found and seized, which has been duly corroborated by statements of some of the counterparties/beneficiaries covered under the search action," it added.

"The main persons of the group have admitted in their statement under oath, about arranging accommodation entries pertaining to expenses and unsecured loans for various beneficiaries, against cash. A preliminary analysis of a few years of such transactions show that accommodation entries in the nature of bogus loans and expenses exceeding a few hundred crore have been provided through these entities."