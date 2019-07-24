'It does not take lesson in rocket science': Mumbai Police uses Chandrayaan 2 reference to remind riders to wear helmets

After ISRO's successful launch of its Chandrayaan-2, but the Mumbai Police quickly turned the landmark achievement into a witty tweet for motorists. Mumbai police are known for creative and informative tweets. It's Twitter handle uses references of issues and puns that are of a larger significance to promote safety and awareness among the citizens.
On the launch day of Chandrayaan 2, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about the use of helmets by two-wheeler riders for road safety. In a tweet it's said, "it does not take a lesson in rocket science to know the significance of wearing a helmet while riding". In the tweet the Mumbai Police has shared an animated video which shows an astronaut touching down on the moon, wearing a helmet followed by a picture of a helmet-less two-wheeler rider taking a ride.
The Mumbai Police's tweet drew mixed responses from the Twitter users. Here's what the users said:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)