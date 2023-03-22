 ISKCON Bhiwandi wins ‘Most Committed NGO of the Year’ award
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
ISKCON Bhiwandi wins ‘Most Committed NGO of the Year’ award | Representative Image

ISKCON Bhiwandi won the ‘Most Committed NGO of the Year’ award at the recently concluded 7th Edition of the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2023 held in Mumbai.

It won the award for its food distribution programme, Annadaan. The award acknowledged ISKCON’s continuous and sincere efforts to distribute food to the needy section of the population and eradicate hunger.

Every day, more than 1,000 meals were distributed to migrant workers, daily wagers, old age homes, homeless shelters, pregnant women and slum areas from ISKCON Bhiwandi kitchen facility.

