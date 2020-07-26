'Is this what we get for risking our lives': Thane hospital loses COVID-19 status after patients complain of overcharging

PRO Sandeep Malvi, TMC said, "Health Officer Raju Murudkar from TMC has declared that the registration of the hospital will be suspended for one month under the Mumbai Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949. This hospital was converted into a COVID-19 hospital to combat the pandemics. It should not be allowed to admit any COVID-19 patients."

Dr Preshita Kshirasagar, assistant professor of medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Kalwa and Balasaheb Karande, auditor of Thane Municipal Corporation will be supervising the hospital until the COVID-19 patient admitted are discharged.

There are about 15 private COVID-19 hospitals in Thane and their capacity is around 1,000 beds.

Dr Hrishikesh Vaidya, medical director of Horizon Prime Hospital, said, "We got a notice asking for explanation about some bills. We asked for some time and gave a written explanation on 24th July. (We have an acknowledgement from TMC for the same) The next day we get a cancellation notice. Why such heavy handedness. What is the motive? Makes you wonder!"

"So far we have been very cost conscious and abided by the state government rules. Unfortunately the TMC has not heard our side and proceeded with cancelling the registration of HorizonPrime hospital. This is very demoralising and disheartening for the front line health care worker. A good COVID hospital serving the community has been unjustly asked to stop its services," said Vaidya.

"We have been providing advanced care to COVID-19 patients for past 4 months. We were the first private hospital in thane to take the responsibility of treating COVID-19 patients from the month of April. So far we have admitted more than 800 patients. We have thane's biggest COVID-19 ICU where many critically ill patients have been saved by our team. Managing a COVID-19 hospital has been a mammoth task with enormous challenges. Is this what we get in return for risking our lives to help the community?" he added.

As of July 25, Thane's COVID-19 cases have touched 84,851 with 2,298 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Maharashtra notched a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths, though Mumbai's death toll crossed the 6,000 mark while over 2 lakh persons were cured till Saturday, health officials said.

The state notched 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, down from the highest - 10,576 on July 22, though fresh cases continue to soar in the 8,000-plus range in the second half of July.

The number of deaths in the state continued to remain in the 200-plus range with 257 fatalities notched on Saturday. However, this was lower than the single day's record toll of 298 recorded on July 23.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 13,389, while the total cases rose to 366,358 - both highest in the country.

According to Saturday's figures, there was one death roughly every 6 minutes and a stupendous 385 new cases every hour.

The state recovery rate increased for the second day from 55.99 per cent to 56.55 per cent on Saturday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.65 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 145,481 are active cases.

On the positive side, 7,227 recovered patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 207,194.