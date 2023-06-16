Is Shiv Sena-BJP Ruling Alliance Papered Over Their Differences?

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

For now the ruling alliance partners, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, appear to have papered over their differences. But the allies cannot wish away the innate contradictions in their relationship from day one. Eknath Shinde (59) defected from the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray along with over 30 of the 56 MLAs in an operation which was superbly puppeteered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Devendra Fadnavis (52) in tandem.

Defection and Humiliation: Thackeray's Resignation

With the fait accompli of his defeat staring at his face, Uddhav Thackeray decided to put in his papers rather than face humiliation on the floor of the legislature. Since the BJP had 105 MLAs, it was taken for granted by the BJP rank and file that Fadnavis would be anointed as the CM. However, they received a rude jolt when they came to know that their own party high command wanted Shinde as the CM.

Fadnavis' Discontent and the Power Struggle

Obviously miffed over this decision, Fadnavis, who has been saying “mee parat yeyein” (I will come back again), told media persons that “I will not be joining the government”. However, BJP's national president JP Nadda announced, much to the public embarrassment of Fadnavis, that the latter will be very much part of the government. Since then Fadnavis, a former CM himself, has never reconciled to playing second fiddle to Shinde, despite having the support of a majority of MLAs. The BJP's gameplan in wooing Shinde was to deliver a body blow to the Shiv Sena of Thackeray and render it politically emaciated. “The reasoning behind pitching Shinde to the CM's gaddi was to use a Shiv Sainik to politically destroy Uddhav Thackeray and his minions. We did not wish to give the impression that we are destroying a party formed by Bal Thackeray, for whom lakhs of Marathis still have a soft corner. So we decided to use Shiv Sainik to dismantle the Sena,” a senior BJP leader explained.

Shinde Asserts Himself and Challenges BJP

For the first few months, Shinde played along with the BJP even to the extent of meekly letting Fadnavis make appointments in the CMO. A case in point is the appointment of Brijesh Singh, an IPS officer in the CMO, in charge of media publicity and other departments.

However, of late Shinde has been asserting himself with his son and MP Shrikant Shinde in tow. The registration of an FIR by the Manpada police in Dombivli against local BJP activist Nandu Joshi for alleged molestation of the wife of a police officer is an example of Shinde's new-found confidence.

Fully knowing that the registration of the FIR would raise the hackles of the BJP, Shinde let the cops do their job. The BJP was stunned that an FIR against one of its prominent members was filed by the police despite the home department being under Fadnavis.

Intriguing Advertisements and Unanswered Questions

The recent controversy over full-page advertisements in which Shinde cited some public opinion survey to claim that he is more popular than Fadnavis and that he will continue to lead the state made local BJP leaders livid with rage.

“What is significant is that these ads were first sent to the BJP's central leadership in Delhi and only after its approval were they released,” a media person closely connected with the designing and releasing of the controversial ad told the FPJ on condition of anonymity.

Uncertain Alliances and Lingering Tensions

It is highly surprising that the powers that be in Delhi had okayed an ad projecting Shinde at the expense of Fadnavis.

Does this all mean that Shinde has managed to overtake Fadnavis and win the confidence of the top BJP leadership? It is too early to arrive at this conclusion because Fadnavis' contribution to the party in Maharashtra is unmatched even though few appreciated his efforts to politically marginalise senior leaders of the party, including Eknath Khadse, Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde. Also the controversy involving his wife Amruta and a notorious cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani had caused considerable embarrassment to the party. Even though Shinde and Fadnavis shared the same stage on Thursday, the fault lines in the BJP-SS relations stay intact.