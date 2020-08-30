Is September 1 a Dry Day in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and rest of Maharashtra?

With just a day left for September 1, which also marks the end of 10-day Ganeshotsav, many are still wondering whether it is a 'dry day' or no.
Liquor won't be sold across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, on Tuesday (September 1) as the state will observe a 'dry day' in view of Ganpati Visarjan, also known as Anant Chaturdashi.
On the last day of the Ganeshotsav, the tradition of Ganesh Visarjan takes place. The concluding day of the 10-day festival is also popularly known as Anant Chaturdashi. As the word 'visarjan' implies, on this day immersion ('visarjan' means immersion) of Lord Ganapati's idol takes place in a river, sea or water body.
On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees come out in processions carrying the idols of their beloved God and perform immersion. But, due to coronavirus pandemic BMC has mandated Ganeshotsav mandals and citizens to book a slot for visarjan online.
What is a dry day?
Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. This can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event. Every year, the government puts together the list of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited everywhere.
