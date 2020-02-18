Is February 19 a Dry Day in Mumbai?

February 19 is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Every year, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale, with great enthusiasm and gusto in the state of Maharashtra.

However, the day is a dry day i.e, alcohol sale is prohibited, not only in Mumbai but also in the entire state of Maharashtra.

In order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public, the government has declared some specific days as dry days. On these days, all the liquor shops are supposed to remain shut and Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is one of those days.