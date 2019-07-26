Irrigation scam: Water Resources Department denies permission to act, alleges ACB

Osmanabad: The state Anti Corruption Bureau submitted an affidavit in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court regarding a Rs 70,000 crore scam in the tenders floated for Gosikhurd and Amravati irrigation projects.

The ACB told the bench that they had asked the government to reveal the role of Ajit Pawar in the tenders floated for the irrigation projects.

They also alleged that they are not getting permission to take action in 24 cases against contractors and officials of Water Resources Department,

In the previous hearing, the bench had directed ACB to present the status of the probe.

Accordingly, Shrikant Dhivre, superintendent of Amravati, submitted the affidavit on behalf of the ACB. He said, permission had been sought from the Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, to file a chargesheet in 14 cases in September and October last year.

However, Principal Secretary had failed to give the nod. When the BJP was in the opposition, it had campaigned against the corruption in the irrigation department. They had alleged Pawar and Sunil Tatkare were involved in a Rs 70,000 crore scam.