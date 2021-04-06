Irony! Mumbai cops, wearing mask on chin, ask shopkeepers to shut shop for flouting COVID-19 norms; Watch video

Mumbai: Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has announced a number of restrictions in the state to curb the spread of the virus including lockdown on weekends.

In order to keep a tab on whether the guidelines are being a followed or not, the police force has been deployed in most areas. Wearing masks has been one of the major conditions to be followed ever since the inception of COVID-19. Ironically, in one of the areas in Mumbai, the rule imposers were themselves seen flouting the rules.

Two policemen who were seen patrolling in Santacruz asking the shopkeepers to shut their shops were seen not wearing masks properly. The officials were seen wearing their masks around their chins and not covering their faces as is prescribed.

As per the rules issued by the government and health department, it is mandatory for every individual to wear masks properly covering the nose and mouth. No government servant, public figure or any other high official is scaled out from following the rules. The norm and guidelines are equal for everyone.