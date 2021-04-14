Irony! Candidates flock at Ulhasnagar civic body's health dept for interview; flout COVID-19 norms

Thousands of candidates who came for interview at Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation didn't follow social distancing and violated covid-19 rules. The candidates came across from different districts of Maharashtra to fill up the 354 vacancies generated by the health department of UMC. Doctors and nurses who cleared the interview session had already started working at the covid centres generated by the Municipal Corporation across the city.

The UMC health department had put up advertisements about vacancies for physicians, health officers, nurses and ward boys. Accordingly on April 9 and April 12 a huge crowd of candidates gathered at the fire brigade office of UMC, where the form and resume is submitted and a personal interview is carried out. The session that starts at 10am goes on till 3pm. However, on April 15 Wednesday again a huge crowd will be noticed to fill up the vacancy. "The candidates who enroll for the vacancy are not only from Ulhasnagar, but from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Pune, Beed, Sangli among other districts of Maharashtra. The candidates are called on a daily basis. With thousands coming up for enrollment the Ulhasnagar authorities are unsuccessful in making arrangements for the. As, it's a lockdown in the state where they will get food and a place to leave. The public toilet is not sufficient for the huge crowd that came for the interview. The authorities should have made an arrangement before taking up such a big step. As many are jobless this time all of them are trying their luck," said an alert citizen from Ulhasnagar.

A candidate who came for the ward boy interview from Sangli said, "I reached on April 11 for the interview and was informed that it is scheduled on April 12. Now on April 12, I found it will be on April 15. How can we manage the stay now. We are jobless which clearly means that we are in debt. In such lockdown days the hotel too charges more which we can't bear," he added saying meanwhile if there is no job i would already be spending Rs 5 to Rs 10,000 in 4 to 5 days in food and stay.