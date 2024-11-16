 IRCTC West Zone Promotes Guru Kripa Yatra On Guru Purab With Information Stalls Across Mumbai
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Guru Purab, IRCTC West Zone (WZ) organized a special outreach campaign to promote the upcoming Guru Kripa Yatra, a pilgrimage tour covering the Five Takhts of Sikhism. Information tables were set up at key locations including prominent Gurudwaras such as Sher-e-Punjab & J B Nagar at Andheri, SION, GTB Nagar, Dadar, and Navi Mumbai, as well as community centers like Khalsa College.

The campaign, aimed at informing the public about the upcoming Guru Kripa Yatra, which will depart on 30th November 2024, was graced by the presence of Rahul Himalian, Director of Tourism & Marketing at IRCTC, and Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager – West Zone. Both officials visited the stalls, engaging with the public and interacting with the heads of various Gurudwaras to share details of the tour and answer queries.

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from the community, with many expressing their eagerness to join the pilgrimage. The Guru Kripa Yatra promises to offer devotees an enriching spiritual experience, visiting the sacred Takhts of the Sikh faith.

