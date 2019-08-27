IRCTC to soon run Tejas Express: Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel time expected to be cut down by 20 minutes

Soon, passenger will be able to reach Ahmedabad 20 minutes earlier from Mumbai after Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is taken over by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC). There is expected to be huge improvement in services too.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Tejas Express that runs under Indian Railway is going to be run by IRCTC soon. The train, which is India’s first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train takes around six hours and 50 minutes to reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai, will then take only six hours and 30 minutes. Moreover, the IRCTC will also provide services such as airport-like check-in counters, welcome arrangements, special reservation counters at stations. Airport-like check-in counters is proposed because the train will not have ticket collector in it.

The report says that, according to the railway ministry’s proposal, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.40 am and reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 pm. After few hours of maintenance, the train will depart for Ahmedabad from Mumbai Central at 3.40pm and arrive at Ahmedabad at 9.55pm on the same day. However, the timings will be finalised once IRCTC takes over the train.

“The timings and stoppages can be altered, modified, through mutual consent between Indian Railways and IRCTC,” states a letter issued by Madhukumar Reddy, principle executive director (coaching), Railway Board, the Hindustan Times report says.

The report adds that, according to the proposal, Tejas Express will halt at Vadodara, Surat, and, finally, Mumbai Central stations. However, this will also be finalised once IRCTC takes over. Moreover, there may be changes in ticket charges too. “IRCTC will be permitted full flexibility to decide the fare to be charged from the passengers. No concessions or railway privilege or duty passes will be allowed on these trains,” states the letter.

The IRCTC will also run Tejas Express on Delhi-Lucknow route. Passengers of this route will also get facilities such as check-in counters, the welcome arrangements and current reservation counters.