IRCTC Signs MOU With MSRTC; Travellers Can Now Book On Any Mode From Railway Portal

The passengers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will able to book their tickets through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal very soon. IRCTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MSRTC on Wednesday.

"This partnership will enable passengers to book their MSRTC bus journey tickets through the IRCTC portal", said an official adding that facility will be likely to commence by end this month.

"The MOU outlines a comprehensive scope of work that will be defined in the agreement on mutually agreed terms. The facility to book MSRTC bus tickets is expected to be operational by the end of this month. Detailed roles and responsibilities of both IRCTC and MSRTC will be finalised to execute this project effectively" said an official of IRCTC.

Seema Kumar, CMD-IRCTC, expressed her enthusiasm about this integration, stating that it marks a significant milestone in enhancing passenger experiences. "Passengers will now have the advantage of seamless access to last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth and simplified journey" she said.

According to a senior official, under this collaboration, MSRTC will provide APIs of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC, which will then integrate these APIs into its website and mobile apps at https://www.bus.irctc.co.in.

IRCTC, known for its role in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors since its inception in 1999, is continually evolving into a one-stop shop solution for travelers. With over 75 per cent of railway passengers already booking their rail journey tickets through its online portal, this partnership adds another dimension to IRCTC's role as a travel facilitator.

The MOU signing ceremony witnessed the exchange of folders between CMD/IRCTC and the Principal Secretary/Transport in the presence of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

CMD-IRCTC, Seema Kumar, emphasised that this collaboration is part of their ongoing efforts to make travel more comfortable and convenient for IRCTC patrons. This MOU will play a crucial role in allowing travelers to plan every aspect of their journey, including rail, bus, air, sea, and accommodation arrangements.

