Iranian nationals held duping man using sleight of hand

Mumbai: Andheri Police arrested two Iranian nationals who duped people at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on the pretext of looking at Indian currency and changing it with sleight of hand. The duo recently duped a man of Rs 10,000, after which the arrests were made, only to find out they duped people in different countries by visiting them on tourist visas.

According to the police, on December 5, the accused duo, identified as Azad Abdul Hamid Siraj Simiya (54) and Ejaz Hussain Narimal Hamdani (48), had lured an Andheri resident near international airport road and asked him how the Indian currency looked. The duo then engaged the complainant and duped him of Rs 10,000 using sleight of hand and fled. The man then called for help and the Iranian nationals were caught.

During the investigation, it was revealed that they were Iranian nationals and travelled on tourist visas to India, Turkistan, Nepal, and Russia, among others, where they duped people using the same modus operandi, said Ankit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10). A probe is underway to ascertain where else the duo was active and how many people they have duped using sleight of hand.

Andheri Police have booked Simiya and Hamdani under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are trying to identify the number of cases registered against them in the city.