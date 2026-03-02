Iran vs Israel-US War: Over 200 Maharashtra Tourists, Students Stranded In UAE As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Air Travel |

Mumbai: The escalating conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran has begun to severely impact global air traffic, leaving hundreds of tourists and students from Maharashtra stranded in the Gulf region, particularly in Dubai.

With tensions rising in the Middle East, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting several Gulf countries, including the UAE. Citing security concerns, authorities temporarily shut down major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, bringing flight operations to a standstill.

Tourists From Thane, Pune & Ahilyanagar Stranded

As a result, hundreds of travellers from districts such as Pune, Thane, Sangli, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar, who had travelled to Dubai for tourism, events or education, are currently stranded in hotels. The sudden disruption has triggered panic and anxiety among the travellers and their families back home.

According to Girikand Travels, a Pune-based travel agency, around 50 of its tourists are stuck in Dubai. These travellers are from Pune, Ahilyanagar, Thane and Sangli districts. Vinayak Waghchaure, Head of Department at Girikand Travels, said all passengers are safe and have been accommodated in a hotel. “We are in constant touch with the state government. Once the situation normalises, they will be brought back to India,” he said as quoted by TV9 Marathi.

Following Iran’s attacks, several countries have closed their airspace as a precautionary measure. This has led to the cancellation of multiple international flights, including services from Mumbai to London, New York, Chicago, Toronto and Paris on Sunday and Monday.

As many as 125 flights were cancelled from Mumbai airport alone. The cancellations have caused severe inconvenience to passengers, with airfares on the limited available flights reportedly soaring up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the report sharing district-wise data, Pune has reported 10 stranded tourists along with 84 MBA students from Indira School, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has 40 senior citizens currently stuck in Dubai. Sangli (Kupwad) has 30 tourists, Jalgaon has 31 stranded citizens, and Thane has reported 48 tourists affected by the flight disruptions.

Ahilyanagar has 12 tourists stranded, while several travellers from Latur, Washim and Parbhani are also among those stuck in the UAE. In total, around 255 tourists and students from various districts of Maharashtra are currently stranded due to the ongoing Middle East crisis and suspension of flight operations.

Eknath Shinde Speaks To Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In Dubai

Meanwhile, a video showing Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, speaking with citizens stranded in Dubai has been widely shared on social media, bringing comfort to worried families back home.

In the clip, Shinde directly addresses a group stuck in Dubai, beginning the conversation with concern: “Are you all safe?” The response was calm and reassuring. One person replied that everyone was safe and urged people not to worry, describing the situation as normal and attributing fears to media exaggeration.

Shinde assured them that the Maharashtra government is closely tracking the situation and coordinating with the relevant authorities. He told the group not to worry and promised that accommodation and necessary arrangements would be provided.

