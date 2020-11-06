Iqbal Chahal promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary; will continue to be BMC commissioner

Chahal was appointed as the BMC commissioner in May amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Earlier, he held the post of the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development). He belongs to the 1989 IAS batch.

Recently, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) bestowed Chahal with 'Covid Crusader Award 2020' in the Bureaucrat India Category. He was acknowledged for his "contribution in controlling coronavirus infection" in the financial capital of Mumbai. The award was jointly presented by the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce and the US Embassy in Mumbai.

On Monday, Chahal asked citizens to celebrate Diwali cautiously and carefully to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said that while active cases have fallen down by 29.2% in the past one month and fatality rate has also dipped, but citizens should still act cautiously and carefully during Diwali.