IPS officer Vineet Agrawal replaces Jaijeet Singh as Maharashtra ATS chief

Transfer of three major IPS officers in Maharashtra were ordered today. It includes three IPS officers - Jayjit Singh, Sanjay Saxena and Vineet Agrawal.

Vineet Agarwal has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police of Anti-terrorism squad. Mr Vineet has replaced Jayjit Singh for the post while Sanjay Saxena has replaced Mr Agarwal as Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Mantralaya.

Vineet Agarwal is a 1995 batch IPS officer.

An order has been issued by the Government of Maharashtra regarding the transfer of Additional Director General of Police in the Indian Police Service. Meanwhile, a few days ago, there was a commotion in Maharashtra Police force due to the Sachin Vaze case. Several police officers were transferred after the case. Since then, high-ranking officials have been transferred once again.

As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the above officers in the category of Additional Director General of Police in the Indian Police Service are being transferred.