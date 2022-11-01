e-Paper Get App
IPS officer Sachin Jain to head Maharashtra and Goa Narcotics Control Bureau

IPS officer Sachin Jain to head Maharashtra and Goa Narcotics Control Bureau

Singh was earlier heading the Special Enquiry Team of NCB, that had found lapses in the Aryan Khan drug case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
IPS officer Sachin Jain has become the new Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Maharashtra and Goa zones of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to the NCB, Jain has been given to head the South-Western Zone and South Zone of the NCB comprising Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Goa.

Earlier, IPS officer and DDG Gyaneshwar Singh was holding additional charge of South-Western Zone after DDG Ashok Mutha Jain went back to UP cadre.

DDG Singh has now been given to head North Zone and Northwest Zone including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, NCR, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Laddakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Singh was earlier heading the Special Enquiry Team of NCB, that had found lapses in the Aryan Khan drug case. In its report, the enquiry team has stated that some "selective decisions" were made at the time of the case and had pointed out lapses of at least seven to eight NCB officials then associated with the case.

