IPL Ticket Scam: 3 Persons For Defrauding 19- Year-Old Borivali Student of ₹1.52 lakh

Mumbai: Worli Police Files FIR Against Gang Duping Sketch Artist With Fake Railway TC Job Promise | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police have filed a case against three unidentified people for allegedly defrauding a 19- year-old youth of Rs1.52 lakh under the pretext of providing tickets for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings cricket match. According to the FIR, Krit Gupta, 19, a college student residing in Borivali West, and his friend decided to watch the match at Wankhede Stadium on April 14. They searched for match tickets online and came across an Instagram link.

Gupta messaged the link, inquiring about ticket availability. A fraudster responded with four mobile numbers. As Gupta was contacted, he was assured of IPL match tickets and was asked for money, and provided a QR code. Subsequently, Gupta sent a total of Rs1.52 lakh in 22 transactions from his SBI bank accounts via Gpay.

Later, Gupta attempted to contact the numbers provided by the fraudsters but received no response and did not receive the tickets. Realising it was a scam, Gupta filed a case against three unidentified people under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.