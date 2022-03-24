IPL 2022: Day after ATS said terrorists did recce of match locations, Mumbai Police say no threat to tournament

Day after Maharashtra ATS said that terrorists arrested by them had done recce of match locations, Mumbai Police has denied any input on the threat to tournament.

Mumbai Police in a press note clarifies that there is no input about any threat for IPL 2022. "All the necessary arrangements have been done in the view of providing security for players and IPL matches," it added.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:47 PM IST