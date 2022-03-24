e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / IPL 2022: Day after ATS said terrorists did recce of match locations, Mumbai Police say no threat to tournament

IPL 2022: Day after ATS said terrorists did recce of match locations, Mumbai Police say no threat to tournament

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

IPL trophy | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

IPL trophy | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Advertisement

Day after Maharashtra ATS said that terrorists arrested by them had done recce of match locations, Mumbai Police has denied any input on the threat to tournament.

Mumbai Police in a press note clarifies that there is no input about any threat for IPL 2022. "All the necessary arrangements have been done in the view of providing security for players and IPL matches," it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:47 PM IST