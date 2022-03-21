IPL 2022: Allow fans to watch matches from stadiums with 50% capacity instead of 25%, says Ashish Shelar

As the countdown for IPL 2022 has begun with the commencement of tournament from March 26, the BJP legislator and former president of Mumbai Cricket Association Ashish Shelar on Monday demanded that cricket lovers should be allowed to watch the matches from the stadium with 50% capacity instead of the present 25% capacity.

‘’Stadiums including Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil must allow spectators to watch the IPL matches with 50% capacity instead of the current 25%,’’ said Shelar in his intervention in the state assembly.

‘’Looking at the space available in these stadiums and also considering that a few seats need to be reserved for the government, the general public is left with hardly any seating capacity. Hence, the government must consider allowing people up to 50 per cent of the capacity instead of the current 25 per cent,’’ said Shelar.

He also brought to the notice that the lease of grounds like the Oval Maidan and Azad Maidan, where new talent is nurtured, has expired and that the government must immediately renew the lease.

Shelar’s demand came when the cases in Mumbai have been below 50 with a doubling rate of 18,821 days.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:43 PM IST