Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

Preeti Sharma Menon

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Wednesday attacked the State Government over its inauguration spree through Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have invited PM Modi to hide their failures.

Ms Menon said the CM and Deputy CM will not get any sympathy from the people of Maharashtra and no one will vote for them because everyone knows this is ‘50 Khoke Sarkar’. “The government has completely failed. At this stage, if the BMC election happens, it will lose. Hence, they are not holding elections at this stage,” she said, adding that there are 7,500 local body elections about to be conducted and the two have therefore called the PM to hide their failure.

She said that all the projects to be launched by the PM today (Jan 19) were initiated by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the current government has no role to play in them. “There is corruption in the 400km road concreting project in Mumbai and the inauguration is being done haphazardly. Also, the Rs6000 crore budget was sanctioned by the BMC commissioner without local representatives,” she said.

