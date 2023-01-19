e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiInvited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Wednesday attacked the State Government over its inauguration spree through Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have invited PM Modi to hide their failures.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 03:30 AM IST
article-image
Preeti Sharma Menon | Photo via Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Wednesday attacked the State Government over its inauguration spree through Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have invited PM Modi to hide their failures.

Ms Menon said the CM and Deputy CM will not get any sympathy from the people of Maharashtra and no one will vote for them because everyone knows this is ‘50 Khoke Sarkar’. “The government has completely failed. At this stage, if the BMC election happens, it will lose. Hence, they are not holding elections at this stage,” she said, adding that there are 7,500 local body elections about to be conducted and the two have therefore called the PM to hide their failure.      

She said that all the projects to be launched by the PM today (Jan 19) were initiated by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the current government has no role to play in them. “There is corruption in the 400km road concreting project in Mumbai and the inauguration is being done haphazardly. Also, the Rs6000 crore budget was sanctioned by the BMC commissioner without local representatives,” she said.

Read Also
Mumbai: After MahaRERA's warrants, Panvel properties worth Rs 6.77 Cr to be auctioned on Friday
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

Invited PM Modi to hide their failures: Mumbai AAP leader hits out at Shinde Fadnavis govt

Mumbai: BMC issues clarification on 400 km roads concretisation tender

Mumbai: BMC issues clarification on 400 km roads concretisation tender

Thane: NGO to fund education of Metro mishap victim's two daughters

Thane: NGO to fund education of Metro mishap victim's two daughters

Crackdown on illegal structures in Thane: KDMC's report on 65 structures to reach ED soon

Crackdown on illegal structures in Thane: KDMC's report on 65 structures to reach ED soon

Mumbai: Consumer Court directs UBI & SBI to compensate account holder for failed ATM transaction

Mumbai: Consumer Court directs UBI & SBI to compensate account holder for failed ATM transaction