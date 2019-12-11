Investors duped by jeweller urged to approach police with plaint

Mumbai: The city police on Wednesday appealed to the investors, who were allegedly duped to the tune of Rs six crore by Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers through ponzi gold schemes, to approach them with complaints related to the case.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is investigating the fraud case against Jayesh Shah and Nilesh Shah, who are owners of Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers and directors of a private company by the same name, which lured people into investing in ponzi gold schemes, an official said on Wednesday.

"The company allegedly duped hundreds of investors to the tune of Rs six crore by assuring high returns," he said.

Although the EOW has started investigating the case, many investors are yet to approach the police on their own, the official said.

Considering this, the EOW has decided to organise a special drive, under which the victims can approach the police with their complaints related to this case on December 13 and 14 at Prerna Hall in Azad Maidan Police Station Compound in South Mumbai, he said.