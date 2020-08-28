Investigate BJP angle: Congress' Sachin Sawant on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Congress on Friday cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and tweeted a photo of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis with Sandip SSingh. Senior Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's hand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.
Sandip SSingh, a film producer, has reportedly claimed he was one of the first persons to reach Sushant Singh Rajput's residence after hearing the news of his death.
Taking to Twitter, Sachin Sawant wrote: @OfficeofUT, @AnilDeshmukhNCP request you to see @BJP4India angle in following request. CBI to qn Mr. Sandeep Singh in drug nexus in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. He is a producer of a biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' whose poster was launched by Fadnavis ji."
Sawant's comment came after BJP leader Ram Kadam demanded a thorough probe in the drug nexus prevailing in Bollywood. In a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kadam said there has been "a widespread and rampant" discussion going on concerning drugs and the Hindi film industry.
He requested the CM to take cognisance of the alleged narcotics mafia angle coming to the fore in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Kadam contended that the youth in the state consider Bollywood figures as icons and look up to them for inspiration, and there is a long-lasting effect of the news they watch on television or read on social media.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has started an investigation in drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case.
With the emergence of an alleged drug angle in the case, the anti-narcotics department has initiated its own independent probe besides the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.
