Investigate BJP angle: Congress' Sachin Sawant on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Congress on Friday cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and tweeted a photo of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis with Sandip SSingh. Senior Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's hand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

Sandip SSingh, a film producer, has reportedly claimed he was one of the first persons to reach Sushant Singh Rajput's residence after hearing the news of his death.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Sawant wrote: @OfficeofUT, @AnilDeshmukhNCP request you to see @BJP4India angle in following request. CBI to qn Mr. Sandeep Singh in drug nexus in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. He is a producer of a biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' whose poster was launched by Fadnavis ji."